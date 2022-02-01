Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $9.23 Million Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,219,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after acquiring an additional 199,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EZCORP by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EZCORP by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

