Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $5.16 Million Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 568,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

HROW stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

