Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 72,526 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,526 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

