Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312,847 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Camping World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE CWH opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

