Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 1,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 523,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 399,200 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 328,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.