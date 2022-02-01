Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of WRBY stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.17. 1,421,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,893. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,266,376 shares of company stock valued at $97,650,508 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $5,582,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.