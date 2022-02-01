Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($151.69) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($159.55) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.07 ($156.26).

SAP opened at €110.40 ($124.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €120.96 and a 200-day moving average of €122.60. SAP has a 52-week low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

