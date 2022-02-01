Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €42.00 ($47.19) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.26 ($50.86).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

