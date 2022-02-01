Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $946.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.94 or 0.00656915 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,700,474 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

