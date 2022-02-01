W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $30,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $495.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.28. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

