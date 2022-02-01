VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. upped their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $655.68 million, a PE ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

