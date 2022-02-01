Voya Financial (VOYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

