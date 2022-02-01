Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

VLTA stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

