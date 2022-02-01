VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $153.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.32.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

VMW stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

