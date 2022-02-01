VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $153.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.32.
VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
VMW stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
