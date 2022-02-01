VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VivoPower International stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

