Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.