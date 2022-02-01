Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $777,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIST stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 493,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,725. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

