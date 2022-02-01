Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

