Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $265.00 to $281.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.54.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $226.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.80. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $435.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.