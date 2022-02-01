Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE VGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,609. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

