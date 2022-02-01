VIMworld (VEED) Price Tops $0.0034

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $18.94 million and $19,369.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001111 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.