Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.09 Million in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $14,587,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.