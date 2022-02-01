Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FR stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

