Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,908,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,484,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $322,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $310.50 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.