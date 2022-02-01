Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 18,644 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 54,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,772,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after buying an additional 250,319 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

