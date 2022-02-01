Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viasat stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

