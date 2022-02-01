Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,197,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Viad worth $145,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Viad by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Viad by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Viad by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Viad by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Viad by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

