ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Trimmed by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 3.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of ViacomCBS worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

