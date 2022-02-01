Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veritex were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,725 shares of company stock worth $3,317,241. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

