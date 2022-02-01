Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,558.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

