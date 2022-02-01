Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vericel were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,558.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

