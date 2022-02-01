Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veoneer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

