VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VEON were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,836 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VEON by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,635,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VEON by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,175,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 449,530 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

VEON opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

