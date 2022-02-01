Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 4.9%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.72. 26,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,737,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLDR. Citigroup cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $774.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

