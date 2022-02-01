Veil 1-Day Volume Hits $460.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Veil has a market cap of $891,941.30 and $460.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.07 or 0.99553110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00246709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00163891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00331166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

