VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VAT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

VAT Group stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

