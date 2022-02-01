Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1,279.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,433 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.