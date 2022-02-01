Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $414.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.40 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

