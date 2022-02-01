Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

