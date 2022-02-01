Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 26,938.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 2.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $52,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. 9,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,992. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $92.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

