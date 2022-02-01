VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.93. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.