VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.93. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.