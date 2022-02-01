VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $27,996,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61.

