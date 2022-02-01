VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,973,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

