Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 180,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.