Vai Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.93 million and $73,089.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 60,390,878 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

