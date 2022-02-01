Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.