V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $90.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $65.21 on Monday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

