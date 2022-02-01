USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USAK stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

