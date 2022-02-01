USA Truck (USAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USAK stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.