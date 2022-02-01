US Bancorp DE Sells 86 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $181.43 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.