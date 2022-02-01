US Bancorp DE Sells 3,929 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $76.10 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

